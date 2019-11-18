  • Police investigating fatal shooting in north Tulsa neighborhood

    By: Brooklyn DeGumbia

    TULSA, Okla. - UPDATES 11/17/2019:

    • Police say Phillip Moment was arrested for felony murder. 
    • This started as a robbery and ended with a deadly shooting. ​​​​​
    • On Saturday at 4:30pm, police responded to 2700 N. Norwood.
    • Police say they found three men in a car and one man -- Montevion Hall --had died from a gunshot wound.
    • Another man had been shot, but he was still alive.
    • The third man was Phillip Moment
    • Police say they don't believe Moment shot the Hall, but he was allegedly a part of the robbery that lead to the deadly shooting. ​​​
    • ​​Detectives still need to identify the occupants of the second vehicle and interview them as well. ​​​​​​
    • Any information on their identity or whereabouts, please call CrimeStoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677).

     

    QUICK FACTS:

    • Tulsa police are on the scene of a shooting near Sheridan and Apache.
    • Police say there is a victim.

    • Police say there were several cars shooting at each other at Norvell park.

    • One of the cars drove over to Apache and Norwood with a person who later died in the neighborhood.

    • Police are still on the scene investigating.

    • FOX23 is on the scene learning more.

