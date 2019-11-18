TULSA, Okla. - UPDATES 11/17/2019:
- Police say Phillip Moment was arrested for felony murder.
- This started as a robbery and ended with a deadly shooting.
- On Saturday at 4:30pm, police responded to 2700 N. Norwood.
- Police say they found three men in a car and one man -- Montevion Hall --had died from a gunshot wound.
- Another man had been shot, but he was still alive.
- The third man was Phillip Moment
- Police say they don't believe Moment shot the Hall, but he was allegedly a part of the robbery that lead to the deadly shooting.
- Detectives still need to identify the occupants of the second vehicle and interview them as well.
- Any information on their identity or whereabouts, please call CrimeStoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677).
Related Headlines
QUICK FACTS:
- Tulsa police are on the scene of a shooting near Sheridan and Apache.
- Police say there is a victim.
-
Police say there were several cars shooting at each other at Norvell park.
-
One of the cars drove over to Apache and Norwood with a person who later died in the neighborhood.
-
Police are still on the scene investigating.
- FOX23 is on the scene learning more.
DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News app for updates sent to your phone
Trending Stories
- On-field brawl overshadows Browns win over Steelers, draws spirited reactions
- DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News app for updates sent to your phone
- 26 toddlers found behind false wall at Colorado daycare
- FOLLOW FOX23 on Facebook for updates in your news feed
- Dollar General to introduce new concept store in downtown Tulsa
- Sign up for free FOX23 Newsletters
Trending Video
FDA issues warning about Dollar Tree's over-the-counter drugs
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}