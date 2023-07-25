CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore Police are looking into an apparent murder-suicide after recovering two bodies from a lake.
Claremore PD says officers were flagged down by someone reporting a murder-suicide at a home near Blue Starr Drive and North Sioux Ave.
Officers say around the same time they received a call from the north side of Claremore Lake where someone reported seeing a truck sinking in the water.
Claremore Fire assisted the police department, using sonar to help find the sunken truck. They placed a buoy there as a locator for officers to return Tuesday morning and pull the truck from the lake.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol assisted, bringing in a diver.
Officers found two people dead inside the truck. They were identified as the same people connected to the home from the initial call. Evidence inside the truck led investigators to believe it was a murder-suicide.
Claremore Police say the bodies were identified as 26-year-old Candace Kehoe and her ex-husband George Kehoe.
Police say the pair were involved in child-custody issues, but during this crime the kids were safe at home with a family member.
Investigators say they believe Candace Kehoe died from a violent encounter with George Kehoe, who they say appears to have shot himself.
If you know anyone experiencing a mental health crisis, call the suicide lifeline at 988.