Claremore Police are looking into an apparent murder-suicide after recovering two bodies from a lake.

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore Police are looking into an apparent murder-suicide after recovering two bodies from a lake. 

Claremore PD says officers were flagged down by someone reporting a murder-suicide at a home near Blue Starr Drive and North Sioux Ave. 

Officers say around the same time they received a call from the north side of Claremore Lake where someone reported seeing a truck sinking in the water.

Claremore Fire assisted the police department, using sonar to help find the sunken truck. They placed a buoy there as a locator for officers to return Tuesday morning and pull the truck from the lake. 

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol assisted, bringing in a diver.

Officers found two people dead inside the truck. They were identified as the same people connected to the home from the initial call. Evidence inside the truck led investigators to believe it was a murder-suicide. 

Candace Kehoe

Claremore Police say the bodies were identified as 26-year-old Candace Kehoe and her ex-husband George Kehoe.

"Just like the rest of the community, we’re in shock too, you know, it’s like what led to this? What caused this?" said Officer Brian Burnett. "My condolences obviously go out to the family and friends that are involved in this. I can’t imagine being in their shoes."

Police say the pair were involved in child-custody issues, but during this crime the kids were safe at home with a family member. 

Investigators say they believe Candace Kehoe died from a violent encounter with George Kehoe, who they say appears to have shot himself. 

"What appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the male and we have injuries to the female that we can’t really say at this time what caused those injuries," Burnett said.

If you know anyone experiencing a mental health crisis, call the suicide lifeline at 988. 

"If you’ve got family or friends that appear to be struggling and you have any issues, just don’t be quiet about it, you know, obviously there’s so many resources out there nowadays more than ever when it comes to mental health," Burnett said.

More News