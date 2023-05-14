TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a north Tulsa Apartment complex, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD).
TPD said at around 7:00 p.m., they were called to Towne Square Apartments, near Apache and N. Peoria, in reference to a shooting.
When police arrived, they found a man dead on the ground in front of one of the apartments, TPD said.
According to TPD, he was shot in the upper body.
TPD is now working to piece together what happened and who might be responsible.
If anyone has information about this shooting, they can contact CrimeStoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous.