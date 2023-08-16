TULSA, Okla. — One person is dead after police were called out to a shooting in west Tulsa on Tuesday.
Police said around 9:15 p.m., they were called to a house near 43 West Avenue and Charles Page Boulevard.
When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound laying on the ground. The man was later identified as 45-year-old Timothy Crossley.
Crossley was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Officers learned through their investigation, Crossley was vandalizing an AC unit attached to the home when the owner caught Crossley.
Police said the homeowner confronted Crossley which led to Crossley running at him. The homeowner told police he yelled for Crossley to stop, but he wouldn't.
The homeowner then shot Crossley and called the police.
Police have taken the homeowner in for questioning, but he has been released.
The homicide is still under investigation.