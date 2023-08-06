TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said they are trying to identify a suspect after a man was shot dead inside a north Tulsa nightclub early Sunday morning.
Police said the man was shot inside the Kickback Club near East Apache Street and North Yale Avenue around 2 a.m.
The club sits next to New Landmark Baptist Church, where Pastor Floyd Brown Sr. says he saw it coming and has had issues with overflow parking ending up on his church parking lot.
“I wasn’t surprised because I knew eventually, with that kind of crowd, there would be some kind of violence or some problems and sure enough it happened,” Brown said.
Police said they found 19-year-old Nicari Owens dead inside of the nightclub. They said a woman was also shot in the hand. She was treated at a hospital and released.
TPD Homicide Lieutenant Brandon Watkins says police are going through video witness have shared with police and online.
“It’s horrible, I mean it is, there are people that we know who had shown up on social media where this young man is laying on the floor dying and they’re taking pictures of it and video of it and posting to Instagram or the myriad of other places that you can, it’s horrific,” Watkins said.
Police said they learned there was a fight between a group of people inside and outside of the bar that led to the shooting.
Watkins said after hours clubs have been an issue for the last couple of years.
“The murder that happened last weekend started at this same club and then you go back a couple years, you’re looking at this is probably the fifth murder that has happened at an after hour club, so I don’t think there’s any other business out there that has, type of business, that has so many murders associated with it,” Watkins said.
Brown says he’s concerted about what happened next door and what could have happened down the door.
“Even people driving down the street could have been caught in the crossfire,” he said.
Detectives are trying to identify a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous when calling, and rewards are paid for information that leads to an arrest. You can reference case 2023-037731.
If you have photos or videos from that night please send them to the Tulsa Police Department's Homicide Unit here.