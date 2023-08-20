UPDATE (8/20/23) — Police said the father of the child has been found.
According to police, the father said he was at work when another family member was watching the kid. That family member fell asleep and the child walked out on their own.
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said they are trying to find a relative or guardian of a child found near 43rd and Garnett.
TPD said they responded to a found child call around 5:15 p.m. near 43rd and Garnett.
Police have been looking for anyone who may know the child but have been unsuccessful so far, TPD said.
TPD also said they have not received any calls about a missing child.
TPD asks that if you know the child and can help TPD contact a relative or guardian, call 918-596-9222.