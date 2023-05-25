OWASSO, Okla. — A truck driven by a suspected shoplifter crashed into a funeral home in Owasso.
It happened Wednesday evening after a short police chase.
"I think my response is like everyone else, your just kind of taken aback," said Steve Mowery, owner of Mowery Funeral Home.
A man suspected of shoplifting diamond earrings worth around $3,000 tried to get away from police but ended up smashing into the front of Mowery Funeral Home on North Garnett.
"I think he just saw the officers behind him and thought he was going to try to get a head start, but unfortunately, his right turn was a wrong turn and this is where it ended up," Mowery said.
The truck hit a flower bed wall, a pillar and then smacked into the front wall of the building.
Mowery is counting the cost of the damage, which he says could run into thousands.
"We have been told that, structurally, it is sound, but we’ve got pillars here under this drive through port that we know are secure because of pipes on the inside, we’ll have to replace a lot of brick there," Mowery said. "There is some shifting here … it really shifted the wall, that’s going to take a lot of reconstruction."
It happened around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
The man behind the wheel was suspected of grabbing a pair of diamond earrings from JCPenney on East 86th Street before driving off.
Lt. Nick Boatman from Owasso Police says officers quickly jumped into action.
"En route to the scene, they knew they had a shoplifting suspect. They see the car immediately, went to pull him over, he didn’t stop so they ended up chasing him, but it was less than a few blocks." boatman said. "I guess he thought he was going to try to lose them in a parking lot and that didn't work out well for him."
The suspect, 53-year-old Clifford Towers, from Bartlesville was arrested for grand larceny and eluding,
Mowery says the funeral home is still open and he says he's happy that the business was closed for the day at the time that it happened and no one was hurt.