TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say they arrested a man early Wednesday morning for shooting at someone who "disrespected him."
Police say it happened at an apartment complex near 21st and Garnett.
According to an arrest and booking report, Kennet Cruz Bustillo was drinking and shooting his gun in the sky.
The report says he was confronted by someone who told him to stop shooting and to leave.
Later in the morning the report says Cruz Bustillo came back and shot into the apartment complex.
Officer Danny Bean with the Tulsa Police said it was a dangerous situation.
He also said Cruz Bustillo admitted to being drunk.
The report says Cruz Bustillo had more than five beers and went back and shot at the man who he says disrespected him.
The report says he called it "shooting fires."
Bean said Cruz Bustillo was putting a lot people in danger before he was arrested.
“No one in that apartment or on one that was around did anything to put themselves in a situation to be shot upon or shot at like I said he just made horrible decisions and decided to fire in the direction of people,” Bean said.
No one was hurt in the situation.
Cruz Bustillo was booked on several counts and is in the Tulsa County Jail with a hold for Immigration Customs Enforcement.