PAWHUSKA, Okla. — Whether you've visited the Lodge or opened a Pioneer Woman cookbook, you've likely seen Walter, Ree Drummond's beloved ranch dog.
Drummond took to Facebook to post a heartfelt goodbye to the "most loyal pure-hearted doggie our family has ever known."
In a blog post from 2020, Drummond explained there are seven dogs on the Pawhuska ranch. She writes out of them all though, Walter holds a special place in her heart.
"Walter is the last remaining dog that reminds us of a time when the kids were little, and we make sure to show him how much we cherish him," Ree explained at the time. "He loves nothing more than being home, being loved on, and smelling like stale Fritos."
Walter spent years as the unofficial mascot of the Lodge posing for photos with fans. Something people are now posting in his memory.