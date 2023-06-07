TULSA, Okla. — Stay Gold!
A grant announced at Philbrook Museum of Art is allowing for a series of art classes geared toward senior citizens.
E.A. Michelson Philanthropy has worked with museums from Florida to California to engage older adults with its Vitality Arts program but this is the first time they've partnered with Philbrook.
"We're thrilled to bring more creative opportunities for older adults in Tulsa," says Tracy Truels, Philbrook Director of Learning and Audience Engagement. "With the support of E.A. Michelson, Philbrook will be able to act as a hub for teaching artists and students to learn and have fun together, with the galleries, gardens, and studio as their classroom."
Philbrook has several camps and classes for kids but similar programming for adults has been on pause since the pandemic.
Founder of E.A. Michelson Philanthropy, Ellen Michelson, simply said, people are living longer and activities for older adults are not expanding at the same rate.
"In just a few years, Americans older than 65 will outnumber those younger than 18 for the first time in the country's history," said Ellen Michelson, founder and president of E.A. Michelson Philanthropy. "Investing in these creative aging programs is about recognizing this major demographic shift, and leveraging the power of art and art museums to do so."
The Stay Gold Sessions are for guests 55 year old and up.
Registration opened June 7. Tickets include all supplies and admission for all seven sessions.
The first session, Guided Art Journaling, starts Saturday, July 8.