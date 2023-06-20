Philbrook marks its owls safe after severe wind storm

PHOTO CREDIT: Philbrook Museum of Art Facebook page, @ania.wiatr.gardener

TULSA, Okla. -- Philbrook Museum of Art has confirmed that its owls are safe and have survived the Tulsa wind storm over the weekend through a Facebook post on June 20, 2023.

According to a Philbrook Facebook post in late April 2023, Mama Owl and her babies appeared in a photo about wind damage to a tree. 

The Philbrook also confirms that their cat Cleome, who roams the grounds, is also doing "fine." 

The art museum is currently closed to the public through June 28, to give its staff and guests time to recover, stay cool, and take care of urgent needs.

"Henry the Heron"

