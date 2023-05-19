Philbrook announces 2023 Films on the Lawn movie lineup

TULSA, Okla. — Philbrook announced their movie lineup for their annual Films on the Lawn event that takes place each month through the summer and into fall.
They'll kick off their lineup on May 19 with well-known high school comedy, Mean Girls.
Those who wish to attend in large groups may purchase reserved seating, but those who want to bring their own seating can grab general admission tickets.
There will be activities for the whole family to enjoy before the movie, and food trucks available.
Full 2023 lineup:
- Mean Girls - May 19 at 8:45 p.m.
- Sandlot - June 16 at 9 p.m.
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban - July 21 at 8:40 p.m.
- Top Gun - Aug. 25 at 8:15 p.m.
- Cat Video Fest - Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m.
- Clue - Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
To purchase tickets, click here.