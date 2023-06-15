TULSA, Okla. – A juvenile is in the hospital after they were wounded in a shooting in downtown Tulsa overnight, Tulsa police said.
Police said they responded to a shots fired call at The Center of the Universe near First and Boston around 1 a.m. but when they got there, no one heard anything.
A short time later, police said were notified about a shooting victim at a nearby hospital. Police said the victim is in critical condition.
Witnesses at the hospital told police they were at The Center of Universe when an argument broke out and someone started shooting, police said.
Police said they are still in the process of interviewing witnesses.
Police have not named a suspect in the shooting.