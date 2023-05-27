HENRYETTA, Okla. -- The Henryetta community is memorializing five teens who were killed in a mass murder-suicide earlier this month.
Ivy Webster, Brittany Brewer, Tiffany Guess, Michael Mayo and Rylee Allen died along with Holly McFadden.
Law enforcement said Jesse McFadden, 39, fatally shot them all — his wife, her three teenage children and their two teenage friends — before killing himself. Their bodies were discovered on the McFadden property on May 1.
The community plans to plant trees and put concrete markers in front of Henryetta High School Tuesday morning.