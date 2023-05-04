TULSA, Okla. — People in a north Tulsa neighborhood say they're scared after multiple shots were fired Tuesday night.
People living in a neighborhood near 46th St. North and Peoria say the violence is nothing new.
One homeowner, who doesn’t want to be identified, said the people living down the street were the ones doing the shooting.
"I want people to know, the people that's in power to do something, like the owner, I want them to know that if a travesty happens, then, you're going to be responsible. Somebody's going to be responsible for some stuff,” she said.
She said two shots have already been fired through the house in the past and she had to replace a window.
She also said her tenant has filed three police reports in two years.
FOX23 spoke to the tenant, who said police who responded on Tuesday night said they received 10 calls that night for shots fired on that street.
"She was the fourth person last night because it took them a long time. I called like twice to say, ‘What, what are you waiting for? For someone to get killed first before you send someone out here?’…But when they made it, they were exhausted. They said, ‘We just finished up three reports down there,’” the homeowner said.
Another neighbor also did not want to be identified told us about the shots fired.
"Group of people down the street, they got to arguing, the next thing you know, 12, 13 gunshots, then it paused, then four or five more went through. Then, they're riding up and down the road flying and cussing each other, telling them ‘You shouldn't be mad about stealing your liquor, instead of about this and that.’ All this stupid stuff,” he said.
That neighbor said the group had kids and adults.