BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — People gathered in Broken Arrow to celebrate a special birthday.
A local veteran just turned 100 years old, and they wanted to throw him a surprise birthday party at the 50s Diner.
"It's nice, all of you people being here, and I love you all, and I will never forget it,” said Ralph Simoni after people sang happy birthday and he blew out the candles.
Born on July 6, 1923, in Jersey City, New Jersey, Simoni served as a propeller and glider mechanic in the U.S. Army Air Force from 1943 to 1946 in the Pacific Theater.
"What they refer to as the Greatest Generation in America, that's the people that saved the world and this country during World War II, this man's a hundred years old, and he was one of them,” said Richard Robinson. He helped organize the surprise party.
Representatives from federal, state, and city government joined local veterans in honoring Simoni.
And true to the name, a group of classic cars filled the 50s diner parking lot.
Ryan Hamchou owns the 50's Diner. He came up with the idea.
"He's always nice to everybody. He compliments everybody. He's a great human being. And, he's a hero. You know, you don't often get a chance to celebrate a 100-years-old World War II veteran," said Hamchou.
Seeing everyone come together meant a lot to Simoni.
"I didn't realize there was going to be so many people. And, it's a joy to meet all these people and see all these people. It's unbelievable. I never expect this to happen. I'll never forget it. Never," Simoni said.