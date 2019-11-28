  • Pay lower adoption fees at Tulsa Animal Welfare on Black Friday

    By: Josh Gammon

    Updated:

    TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:

    • This year the Tulsa Animal Welfare shelter is offering lower adoption fees for certain animals on Black Friday.
    • The shelter will lower fees to $50 for dogs and $15 for cats with black or partially black fur.
    • The sale will take place Friday and Saturday at 3031 N. Erie Ave.
    • Tulsa Animal Welfare will be open from noon to 6 p.m.
    • Learn more about the shelter at tulsaanimalwelfare.org.

