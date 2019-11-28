Pay lower adoption fees at Tulsa Animal Welfare on Black Friday

TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- This year the Tulsa Animal Welfare shelter is offering lower adoption fees for certain animals on Black Friday.
- The shelter will lower fees to $50 for dogs and $15 for cats with black or partially black fur.
- The sale will take place Friday and Saturday at 3031 N. Erie Ave.
- Tulsa Animal Welfare will be open from noon to 6 p.m.
- Learn more about the shelter at tulsaanimalwelfare.org.
