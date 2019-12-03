  • Pathways Adult Learning Center raising money for new shuttle

    By: Amanda Hari

    Updated:

    TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:

    • Pathways Adult Learning Center is using Giving Tuesday to raise money for a second shuttle.
    • The center has one but plans to add a third classroom next year -- increasing their number of students from 65 to 90.
    • Pathways offers daily programs for adults living with intellectual disabilities.
    • The shuttle lets the organization take students to Special Olympics and volunteer activities.
    • A new shuttle would also be their first with wheelchair accessibility.
    • Pathways told FOX23 the new shuttle will coast around $62,000.
    • Anyone wanting to donate can do so here.

    Trending Stories

    Related Headlines

    Trending Video

    Indiana police seeking man with 'Crime Pays' tattooed on forehead

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories