TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Pathways Adult Learning Center is using Giving Tuesday to raise money for a second shuttle.
- The center has one but plans to add a third classroom next year -- increasing their number of students from 65 to 90.
- Pathways offers daily programs for adults living with intellectual disabilities.
- The shuttle lets the organization take students to Special Olympics and volunteer activities.
- A new shuttle would also be their first with wheelchair accessibility.
- Pathways told FOX23 the new shuttle will coast around $62,000.
