TULSA, Okla. — The Smiles of Faith program unveiled to the community its mobile dentist office on Friday.
Five local churches partnered to make a way for Tulsans who cannot afford dental care to get treatment.
The mobile clinic held on a bus is free to anyone who needs it and will roll out in September.
There will be one dentist, one hygienist and one director on staff who will work out of the bus, that will set up in the parking lots of the partner churches.
They will provide basic services like cleanings, exams and extractions.
For more complicated services, the clinic will refer patients to the University of Oklahoma School of Dentistry or to local dentists.
Dr. Rodney Goss is the pastor of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Tulsa.
He said the churches started this free mobile dental program because they saw a need.
“And you see the need, you meet the need,” Goss said. “I think it’s part of our obligations as God’s children to look after those less fortunate than we are. You know we take so many things for granted but there are people who come to the ER and their lives are literally in jeopardy because of something as simple as a cleaning or extraction or an infection has gotten into their bodies because they didn’t have access to something as simple as dental care.”
Goss said there will not be a lot of paperwork or requirements to receive this free dental care.
People who need it can just come to the mobile clinic.
The five churches who put the free dental program together are: Vernon Chapel African Methodist Episcopal, Morning Star Baptist, Centenary United Methodist, Metropolitan Baptist, and Boston Avenue United Methodist Church.