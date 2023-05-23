OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A Canadian man was sent to the hospital after a crash involving a semi driver who fell asleep, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
OHP said at around 6:50 a.m. on May 23, Milamveer Randhawa, age 22 of Bramtpon, Canada, was driving a 2022 Volvo semi with one passenger, Gursharan Singh, age 23, also of Brampton.
When Randhawa was going west on the Will Rogers Turnpike, near mile marker 311, south of Miami, he fell asleep, OHP said.
The truck went off the right side of the road, hit a concrete barrier and rolled onto its driver side, coming to a rest in a ditch, according to OHP.
OHP said Randhawa was not injured and Singh was taken to a Joplin, Missouri, hospital in serious condition.
OHP also said Singh was not wearing a seat belt.
According to OHP, the crash was caused by inattention.
>>>MORE: One dead after two-vehicle crash involving a semi on Highway 412