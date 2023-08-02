CLAREMORE, Okla. — In these triple digit temperatures, some people living in Claremore are without power.
An area in west Claremore has had power outages since Sunday, and they're having to cope with triple-digit temperatures along with those power outages.
A spokesperson for the city told FOX23 they have had planned intermittent outages to repair a mechanical problem at one of the substations.
Residents in a west Claremore neighborhood told FOX23 they are hot and frustrated with the city's power outages.
FOX23 spoke to several business owners on the west side of town off camera who said they just got power today. Some told us it happens every summer.
FOX23 received emails from viewers who said:
"Parts of the city [were] out last night and now most of the city is out. Help. Many elderly folks here that need power to live."
Another viewer wrote:
"Years of neglecting the power grid and not upgrading, but increasing rates through the roof."
FOX23 asked for an interview with city officials. A spokesperson said the situation has all hands on deck, as everyone is trying to get the power outage fixed and no one was available for an interview.
Nancy Bethea said she and her husband have had the power go out, on and off, since Sunday.
"It's come back on after about three or four hours, and then it stays on," Bethea said. "I guess for coping, we're getting outside with the breeze and just trying to keep our pets inside and cooled off and thinking about going out and jumping in the water."
The city said it is working on repairing the problem.