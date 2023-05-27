Park rangers work to keep people safe on Skiatook Lake

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The park rangers at Skiatook Lake are doing their part in keeping people safe this Memorial Day weekend.
The water is blue and the boats move fast at Skiatook Lake. Amidst the fun and games park rangers are making sure to check in on all boaters this weekend.
“We’re here before the holiday weekend to remind everybody the importance of water safety and boating safety,” said Randy Clifton.
Randy Clifton is a Skiatook park ranger. She says one thing they are doing a lot this weekend is lifejacket checks. They require everyone on the boat to have a life jacket that fits them nearby.
“Most of the time we’ll have people digging through those compartments on their boat and pulling up either a lifejacket that’s too big, too small or an inflatable,” Clifton said.
Clifton says other safety devices boats need are a fire extinguisher, throwable floatation device and sound making device. She says boat rentals are where they see the most issues.
“It is still the responsibility of the driver of the boat to make sure that they have all of those things on there,” Clifton said.
Cassi Free is a water safety advocate. She joined the rangers to advocate about carbon monoxide poisoning on boats. For Free, it’s something that has drastically affected her family.
“We took a family excursion onto Lake Eufaula and at the end of the day we went home without one of our children,” Free said.
She says carbon monoxide doesn’t have an odor or anything and it’s hard to tell when you’re being poisoned. It is best to take breaks without the engine running when boating.
“Water safety and boat safety is just of the utmost importance, when you’re out on the water you’re not in control,” Free said.
Free and Clifton hope people take their warnings to heart and practice water safety.