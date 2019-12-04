TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Following the TPS announcement to close four elementary schools, parents at Wright Elementary have started a petition to save the school.
Four Tulsa elementary schools recommended for closure, consolidation
- Wright Elementary houses the deaf education program for Tulsa where students are bused in from around Tulsa and surrounding cities.
- Parents say they want the school to stay open. They argue closing the school will lead to crowded other schools, and moving the deaf education program would be very disruptive to the students.
- The district has not announced where the deaf education program would move.
- The online petition already has several hundred signatures, and there's also a paper version going around as well.
- Parents and the PTA say they hope the petition gets the superintendent's attention.
- The petition can be found here.
