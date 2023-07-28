Some parents are asking that meetings for the State Board of Education be expanded to larger rooms.

TULSA, Okla. — Some parents are asking that meetings for the State Board of Education be expanded to larger rooms.
 
The reason, they say, more people need the chance to see and be a part of those public meetings given the controversy surrounding the Department of Education.
 
Video from outside the State Board of Education Thursday morning at 6:30 a.m. shows dozens of people already waiting for the 9 a.m. meeting.
 
The fire marshal's capacity is 49 people in the room, otherwise you wait in the hallway. Many people, including Ashley Daly, made it known that a small space for a public meeting is frustrating.
 
"I'm a Tulsa Public Schools parent. I've been coming to the meetings since August," she said. "I stayed at friends house here in town. I was here at 6:30. It was the first time I was not in the room. We've been asking for a larger space for a long time."
 
State Supt. Ryan Walters addressed many people's concerns during the meeting.
 
"I want to acknowledge all of the capacity issues that we've been dealing with and thank everyone for their patience as we're working on making sure that procedures in place allow all of the energetic citizens here to share their perspectives, be able to attend, be able to be here," he said. "I do want to let you know we're continuing to work on that process, we're going to continue to make this as accessible as possible."
 
FOX23 texted Walters' media representative, Matt Langston, about the small board room, the security processes and if meetings will move to a bigger room in time for August 24th's meeting when TPS' accreditation is discussed.
 
"Yes, we are exploring some additional options for meeting space," Langston replied,
 
He added, he doesn't have a timeline as to when they'll move board meetings to a different room. 

