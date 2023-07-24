GLENPOOL, Okla. — Champagne Metals in Glenpool is continuing operations after the owners, Mike and Kim, were killed in a small plane crash in Botswana.
Champagne Metals says the couple's son, Brandon Champagne, has taken over leadership.
Mike and Kim Champagne started Champagne Metals out of their living room in 1996, the couples obituary read. The company recently celebrated its 27th anniversary.
The couple was killed June 29, 2023. Botswana news outlets report the aircraft they were in crashed into a building on a farm near Ghanzi during take-off.
Ghanzi police says the Champagne couple died, while two pilots were taken to the Ghanzi Primary Hospital with severe burn wounds.
Champagne Metals posted this message on their LinkedIn page:
"All of us at Champagne Metals are a part of the amazing culture and generosity the Champagnes fostered for so many years. Mike and Kim devoted their lives to the best interest of their family and their business and will be forever remembered..."