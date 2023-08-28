OWASSO, Okla. — The family of an Owasso woman police say was shot and killed by her wife is paying tribute and speaking out about domestic abuse.
Atia Kamare Fields died earlier this month.
"She was just a beautiful, beautiful light she always found the best in everyone. She was definitely goofy but her beautiful heart is just what lit up the room," said Atia's aunt, Mykelynn Vasquez. "Her family is just devastated."
Atia was 26 and known as "Tia" or "Kamare."
Owasso Police said she was shot and killed by her wife, 28-year-old former Owasso elementary school teacher Essence Fields during an argument on Sunday, August 20.
In the arrest report, it said the suspect told officers she opened fire because Tia reached for something she thought was a gun.
Police said the only other gun they found in the house was under a bed and not loaded.
The couple’s 10-year-old son was in the house at the time of the shooting.
Tia’s sister, Demare Fields, said she’s in shock.
"I wish it didn't have to be like this," Demare said. "She didn't deserve this. Like I said, she was a protector, she did everything for me anytime, anybody. She was my best friend, that was my everything."
Demare said her sister was so sweet, she doesn't understand anyone wanting to hurt her.
Tia played women's football for Tulsa Threat and Oklahoma Rage. Her teammates nicknamed her “Fields," and said they’re struggling with the loss.
"Utterly devastated," said Tia's teammate Rosie Still. "She didn't deserve it."
The team said Tia was hard working and talented.
"She was a selfless person. She was so dedicated that she would work, you know, 14-16 hours a day, make it to practice, make it to games and she would sleep in the locker room, you know, half time or before the game," said teammate Shavonna Rucker. "She was just super dedicated to her job, her family, her football career, everything."
As a special tribute, the team is now retiring her jersey.
"Long live #12 man, we will make sure that she is remembered always and forever," said Gee Holtzhauer.
The team has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs. To donate, click here.
Domestic Violence Intervention Services (DVIS) says that Oklahoma is now number one in the country for domestic violence and number two for domestic violence homicides.
Demare said Atia was hiding a lot behind her smile.
"You wouldn’t have noticed, you wouldn’t have noticed at all with her because regardless, she kept a smile on her face," Demare explained.
She said her sister suffered abuse at the hands of her wife for years. Owasso Police said they'd been called out to the house on a previous occasion for a domestic disturbance.
"It’s been a lot of problems in the past, a lot of issues and, you know, we’ve always told her [to] come home, get away from there, you don’t need that, you don’t deserve that," Demare said. "The good person that you are, you don’t have to put up with that. So it’s hard because I know that she stayed around because she cared for that little boy."
The couple had been married for five years, but Atia has filed for a temporary protective order against Essence Fields back in April of 2020, citing domestic violence, harassment and stalking.
But a month later, the protective order was dismissed.
Vasquez said she thinks Tia went back because she loved her family so much.
"Tia, her heart was so big that she didn’t want anyone to look at her wife even in an ugly way so I feel like really that’s why she wouldn’t talk just because she loved her wife," she said. "And her love for that little boy was bigger than anything."
The family is now trying to raise awareness and hope Tia’s life can be an inspiration and a warning to others who might be suffering from domestic abuse, asking them to speak up and get help.
"Just try to pay attention to the signs, you know, because it’s the people you wouldn’t even expect," Demare said. "Like I said, my sister was one of the sweetest people on earth. You wouldn’t expect it because she always kept a smile on her face."
Essence Fields is in jail for first degree murder. The couple's son is being cared for by family.
DVIS has a crisis line that’s open 24 hours a day for those in need of help.
Call 918-743-5763 or visit their website here.