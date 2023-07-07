OWASSO, Okla. — Next month, voters in Owasso will have a chance to weigh in on the fate of the city’s 55/100ths penny sales tax for transportation projects.
The sales tax, which generates about $6 million a year, expires on December 31.
If renewed, the revenue generated would pay for road improvement projects and help build trail systems. However, if voters approve the measure, there would not be an expiration date on the sales tax.
So how does the 55/100ths of one cent sales tax affect shoppers?
According to information published on the city of Owasso’s website, for every $100 you spend in Owasso, 55 cents in tax is collected for transportation infrastructure projects.
That tax is set to expire at the end of the year.
If voters in Owasso decide to make it permanent, that money will be used to fund future transportation infrastructure projects.
Three proposed projects have already been identified which include improvements for the East 96th Street North corridor from Garnett to Mingo.
Improvements at East 106th from North 145th East Avenue to North 129th East Avenue and the Ranch Creek Trail Project which will start at McCarty Park, eventually connecting to Mohawk Trail and Bikeway.
Friday morning, we spoke with Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr about what the future might hold.
“Right now we have one penny of capital improvement tax, that’s a major portion of Owasso’s current sales tax, and then this 55/100ths so it’s a big chunk of our capital funding going forward,” he said.
“The beauty of that for Owasso citizens is that almost 70 percent of our shoppers come from outside of the city,” Lehr added. “So this is a tax that is not born not even the majority of it will be born by Owasso citizens, but by the people who visit and create a lot of wear and tear on our roads and additional public safety needs so they rightly bear a part of that cost of improvement.”
The vote will be held on Tuesday, August 8. For more information on the ballot proposal, click here.