OWASSO, Okla. — An Owasso teacher faces a charge of second-degree murder after a domestic violence incident ended with a deadly shooting, according to the Owasso Police Department (OPD).
OPD said around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday, they were sent to a reported shooting near East 106th Street North and North Garnett Road.
>>>MORE: 1 arrested after man gets shot at for looking through trash
When police arrived, they determined a domestic violence incident between a couple ended with a shooting, OPD said.
OPD said 26-year-old Atia Kamare Fields was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. OPD said she later died at the hospital.
After an initial investigation, Essence Fields was arrested and taken to the Tulsa County jail, OPD said.
Owasso Public Schools (OPS) confirmed Essence Fields is employed by the district as a fourth grade teacher.
OPS released the following statement to FOX23:
"Late last night, Owasso Public Schools was made aware of a legal situation involving one of its teachers that has resulted in their removal from the classroom. The district will have additional counselors available to students and staff members should they need support as we navigate the situation. Due to the ongoing police investigation, we are unable to comment further."
Online jail records show Essence Fields is being held on a $500,000 bond.
OPD said a 10-year-old in the home during the shooting was released to other family members.
OPD also said this was an isolated domestic violence incident and there is no ongoing public threat.