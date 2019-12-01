Owasso police investigating after Best Buy burglarized

- OWASSO, Okla. - Quick Facts: -
- Owasso police say that someone broke into the Best Buy overnight, causing damage to the store.
- Police say that the front security doors appeared to be pried open to allow someone inside of the building at 9055 North 121st East Ave.
- Owasso PD initially responded to an intrusion alarm.
- Police say nothing of value was taken from the store.
- Police say the damage to the doors and front of store is estimated several thousand dollars.
- No suspects have been identified.
- DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News app for updates sent to your phone.
Related Headlines
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}