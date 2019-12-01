  • Owasso police investigating after Best Buy burglarized

    By: Jennah Kester

      OWASSO, Okla. - Quick Facts: -
    • Owasso police say that someone broke into the Best Buy overnight, causing damage to the store.
    • Police say that the front security doors appeared to be pried open to allow someone inside of the building at 9055 North 121st East Ave. 
    • Owasso PD initially responded to an intrusion alarm.
    • Police say nothing of value was taken from the store. 
    • Police say the damage to the doors and front of store is estimated several thousand dollars. 
    • No suspects have been identified. 
