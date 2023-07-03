Owasso police chase ends in officer-involved shooting

OWASSO, Okla. — The Owasso Police Department (OPD) said they were involved in a chase that ended with police shooting the suspect around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Officers said the suspect was driving around with a gun, making remarks. This led to a pursuit by both OPD and OHP.
After a short chase, the suspect brandished his gun and Owasso officers shot at the suspect, killing him.
OPD said they believe the suspect might have been suicidal from his remarks and behavior.
This is a developing story. FOX23 is working to learn more details.