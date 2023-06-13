Owasso High School Basketball player representing Oklahoma on Team USA

OWASSO, Okla. — From playing on Owasso High School's basketball team to representing Team USA, a local 16-year-old is getting the chance of a lifetime.
Jalen Montonati got the chance to play for the World Championship for Team USA's U16 team.
"Just to be able to play with all those great players that represent our country and being one of the 12 selected," he said. "I'm just blessed to be a kid from Tulsa, Oklahoma to represent my country."
His dad and Owasso Basketball Coach, Brian Montonati, was there with him cheering him on from the sidelines.
"Knowing how hard he works at this, it's very gratifying and getting to see him play with USA across his chest and represent our country, our high school program, our family, the state of Oklahoma was truly a surreal experience," Brian said.
After a month in Mexico, Jalen got back earlier this week, but has to head back to the court to get ready to play for the Italy U16 team in July to help them qualify for next year's tournament.