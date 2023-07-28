OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Public Schools is thanking firefighters, after a 5-year-old student had a medical emergency.
Owasso Fire Department responded to Northeast Elementary about a month ago after the toddler, who is diabetic, became unresponsive.
Firefighters say when they arrived, the school nurse and teaching staff were treating the child. Staff gave a handoff report allowing firefighters to continue care and get the child to the hospital.
Thursday, they say they were surprised with a "thank you" note.
The note read in part, "These gentlemen put a room of worried teachers at ease. They were patient, kind and took the time to talk to my staff. In addition, they were attentive to the comfort and wellbeing our little man... We never want to have emergencies that involve children but it is comforting to know you are less than a mile away if we need you."
Principal Michelle Million signed the handwritten note.
She said the firefighters even noticed the boy's shoes were on the wrong feet and switched them for him, details she said made all the difference.
Owasso Fire said they are proud of their team and strive to provide the best pre-hospital care possible.