Owasso farm open on Fourth of July for those wanting fresh blueberries

OWASSO, Okla. — The Owasso Christmas Tree and Berry farm is celebrating the Fourth of July with a "burst of flavor."
Those interested can visit the farm to on July 4 from 7 a.m. to noon and pick blueberries.
Owner Bill Jacobs said him and his wife opened the farm in 1981 as a Christmas tree farm, but decided to give berries a try.
As blackberry season has come to a close, the farm has none available. But, blueberries are still available for the picking.
"There's about 1000 blueberry plants, but I have no clue on the blackberries," Jacobs said. "There's thousands and thousands of them. We have 3.5 acres of blackberries. So there's a lot of them."
Jacobs said they open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to noon and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"We will be having a lot of blueberries to be picked," he said. "We also sell a lot of pre-picked berries that people who do not have time or do not want to pick."
Those wanting the farm fresh berries can still enjoy them even if they cannot pick them themselves. Jacobs said the farm has pickers who come out in the afternoon and evenings and pick berries. The farm then keeps them in a cooler overnight so they're still fresh and delicious for the customers.
For more information on the Owasso Christmas tree and berry farm, click here.