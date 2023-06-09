Owasso church raises more than $30,000 to help build children's home in Haiti

OWASSO, Okla. — A group of kids at Friendship Baptist Church in Owasso are helping raise money to build a children's center in Haiti.
This is not the first year the church has done this. Last year, they raised $28,000 for a similar fundraiser.
Linzy Slayden, the lead pastor at Friendship Baptist, said the church is raising money for the Kevin Falde ministry.
"We have a fundraiser every year for vacation bible school," he said. "This year it's the Kevin Falde Ministry in Haiti. And they're building a children's home. And so all the money will go toward that children's home to help Children with their difficult situations."
To raise the money, its boys versus girls as they compete to see which team will raise the most funds for the children's home.
"The losers get a pie in the face," said Mischelle Foster, the kids ministry director at Friendship Baptist.
Slayden said the kids raise the money is any way they can.
"Everything from mowing lawns to trimming trees, to clean houses, picking up trash and yard work and anything for mom and dad and grandma and grandpa around the house," he said. "They're just earning money to give to the mission."
Another fun way the church has raised money is by filling jars with dares on the front. Foster said the kids filled the jar forcing one of the senior staff members to kiss a pig.
"Our senior adult pastor Richard Edwards had to kiss the pig this morning," she added.
When the amount accumulated was revealed, the girls team lost, leaving them with whipped cream pie-filled faces.
A total of $30,045 was raised for the children's home on Haiti.
One of the pie-faced victims, Hannah Oliphant, said it was worth it because the entire event was just a way to give back to those in need.