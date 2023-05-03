OWASSO, Okla. — Pastors at a Green Country church say they’re shocked and saddened after thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen.
It happened at the Jubilee Church in Tulsa near East Admiral and 161st East Avenue, which is just about to move and change its name to the Rock Church Owasso.
Church officials who say they’ve been at the church for 32 years say the theft has also robbed them of the chance of having their last service in their old building.
Cindy Young is the executive pastor at the Jubilee Church. She told FOX23 about the moment she found thieves had broken in.
"I came back here and you can see, like right here, they just busted this lock from the outside and were able to get in," Young said.
Young says it happened sometime between last Tuesday and Wednesday and thousands of dollars worth of sound and camera equipment were taken.
"We had a really nice digital soundboard and we had streaming equipment in this tote , just cameras, just all kinds of, I mean, I was listing it for the insurance company and $17,000 worth of equipment that was taken," she said.
Cindy and her sister, senior pastor Teresa Allie, have been at the church 32 years and after losing their father to Covid, they decided to move and change the church's name to the Rock Church Owasso.
"It was like a sucker punch and you’re just like, we had one service to go and so because we don't have sound equipment anymore, we’re not getting to have our one more service here before we move," Allie said.
She says they cant believe someone would steal from a church.
"They don’t think anything of breaking into a church, a place that is supposed to be holy ground, and to me, I feel sorry for them," Allie said.
They say something like this has never happened before, and believe the thieves must have cut the power to their alarms.
They have insurance but are hoping to borrow some equipment in the meantime and are hoping to be back up and running in their new building in time for Mother's Day.