Owasso church holds 4th of July celebration

OWASSO, Okla. — An Owasso church held their yearly 4th of July celebration on Sunday.
Freedom Church held their annual aptly named FreedomFest on Sunday evening.
Allen Richard, an associate pastor with the church, said it’s a free event they offer to the community.
“It’s just an event, it obviously fits our church name, Freedom Church, really well, but it is an event that we offer to the community for free and we just want people to be able to come out, have a good time, do some fun things, have a great fireworks show, eat some food and just enjoy a great evening outside,” Richard said.
The event featured inflatables, laser tag, a petting zoo, giveaways, food, a fireworks show and live music from Tulsa jazz musician Grady Nichols.
“Grady Nichols and his band are incredible and they’ve been out here, I don’t know how many years, maybe 15 years now we’ve had Grady out here, so there’s some really high quality music,” Richard said.
Richard said the event has grown from a small church picnic to an event that brings around 1,500 to 2,000 people.
“We have a church of around 300 people and it takes most of us to volunteer to pull this thing off,” he said.
While you don’t need to be a part of Freedom Church to attend the event, some people chose to attend Freedom Church afterwards.
“We’ve had some connections over the years with people that came to FreedomFest, for the first time on our property, and they’ve been attending year for year,” Richard said.
Richard said a typical Sunday has Bible study at 9 a.m. and a worship service at 10 a.m. They also offer events for all ages on Wednesday evenings during the school year.