  • Owasso Christmas tree farm to import trees after selling out for season

    Updated:

    OWASSO, Okla. - A nationwide Christmas tree shortage is spreading to Green Country as Owasso Christmas Tree and Berry Farm sold out of trees this season.

    MORE >>> Nationwide Christmas tree shortage looming

    Related Headlines

    The tree farm posted on Facebook late Sunday night that this year's lot of trees only had 1,000 trees -- half of what their usual crop is.

    They told FOX23 their trees are on a 5-6-year rotation and only plant the trees based on what they sell.

    The farm will be importing thousands of new trees from Oregon and North Carolina and expect to have a full inventory by Wednesday.

    Trending Stories

    Trending Video

    'He looks miserable': PETA slams University of Georgia over bulldog mascot

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories