OWASSO, Okla. - A nationwide Christmas tree shortage is spreading to Green Country as Owasso Christmas Tree and Berry Farm sold out of trees this season.
The tree farm posted on Facebook late Sunday night that this year's lot of trees only had 1,000 trees -- half of what their usual crop is.
They told FOX23 their trees are on a 5-6-year rotation and only plant the trees based on what they sell.
The farm will be importing thousands of new trees from Oregon and North Carolina and expect to have a full inventory by Wednesday.
