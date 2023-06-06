TULSA, Okla. — Police investigators have their hands full after several different violent crimes occurred Monday night.
it all started around 9:15 p.m. Monday night.
Police said someone called them to a house near 51st and Mingo, reporting someone had been shot.
When officers got there, they said they found a man in his 60s with a gunshot wound. He's now in the hospital and expected to recover.
Police said they brought the suspected shooter in for questioning but at this point have not arrested anyone.
“We do know who the shooter is, and we're still trying to find out whether or not we need to make an arrest, we don't know exactly what happened at this point in time,” Sergeant Tom LeBlanc with the Tulsa Police Department said Monday night.
Fast forward to around 10:30 p.m., Monday night. Police got a call about a stabbing at an apartment complex near I-44 and Peoria.
Police said a woman called 911, telling them her mother stabbed her fiancé.
The mother and another person ran from that apartment after it happened, but officers were able to find them a short while later, police said.
The man that was stabbed is in the hospital and expected to recover.
Finally, around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, police said they got a call about a car theft and shooting outside a house near 46th St. North and Lewis.
When they got there, police say a man told them he was dropping someone off at a house when someone attacked him and chased him down the street, all the while shooting at him.
The man told officers that shooter then stole his car, silver 2010 Buick SUV and drove off.
Police don't have any suspects identified in that case yet.
If you know anything about what happened, you can call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.