NORMAN, Okla. — University of Oklahoma alumni are reminiscing as Adams Center dorms are just days out from being demolished.
The dorms have been a part of the Norman campus for more than 50 years.
The demolition will start Thursday, May 4th at 10 a.m. with a special ceremony planned. OU will have a live stream up to watch from home.
Phase 1 of the OU Housing Master Plan includes the construction of two new residence halls on the site of the old Adams Center hall.
Construction of the new North building will start this summer and should be open in fall 2025.
The South building will start to be built in 2024 and should be ready for students to move in come fall 2026.
The two buildings will house 1,150 beds for first-year students.
If you want a memento to remember Adams Center by, OU is selling off bricks and even room numbers. The sale hasn't started yet, but you can sign up to be notified when it does.