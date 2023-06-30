NORMAN, Okla. − Oklahoma softball has been nominated for two ESPY awards at the 2023 ESPYS Presented by Capital One, the University of Oklahoma announced. ESPN revealed the list of nominees earlier this month and fan voting is now live via ESPN.com/ESPYS.
The 2023 National Championship squad is nominated for Best Team, marking the third consecutive year the program has been tabbed a nominee in the category. Sophomore pitcher Jordy Bahl has been nominated for Best College Athlete, Women's Sports. The individual nomination is the second straight year an Oklahoma softball student-athlete has been one of the honorees, as Bahl joins 2022 graduate Jocelyn Alo who took home the award a season ago.
Fan voting is now underway for all categories and runs through July 9 at 7 p.m. CT.
A look at OU Softball's nominated categories below. The complete list of 2023 nominees can be viewed here.
BEST TEAM
- Golden State Warriors, NBA
- Georgia Bulldogs, NCAA Football
- Kansas City Chiefs, NFL
- Las Vegas Aces, WNBA
- LSU Tigers, NCAA Women's Basketball
- Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball
- Vegas Golden Knights, NHL
BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, WOMEN'S SPORTS
- Jordy Bahl, Oklahoma Softball
- Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women's Basketball
- Izzy Scane, Northwestern Lacrosse
- Trinity Thomas, Florida Gators Gymnastics