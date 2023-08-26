TULSA, Okla. — OSU-Tulsa and Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) held an event to help prepare TPS parents and students for the new school year.
Students and parents filled the auditorium of OSU-Tulsa for the YES: Empowering Families for Success event.
“We’re having a ton of fun, I love seeing kids here on campus, so we hope kids from 2 to 82 can come and learn here,” Craig Freeman, Interim Vice Provost and Dean of the OSU College of Professional Studies, said.
Freeman said they wanted to give TPS parents and students a place to get to know their school.
“You know TPS is our pipeline, right? And so, we want to make sure that parents have the tools they need to be able to grow and to grow their students,” Freeman said.
Freeman said this was also a great way to introduce students to the idea of college.
“We want them to be here, right? We want every student to be orange,” he said.
Caroline Shaw, Director of Family Community and Youth Empowerment for TPS said the event had several options.
“We have dozens of community partners who are here today offering services, programs, talking with families about how to sign up for after school programs,” Shaw said.
There were booths from organizations to get involved in, information on how to prepare for college and a panel of TPS members who gave information about the school year and answered questions.
“I think there’s a great sigh of relief for all us to understand that we are ready to get back to the important work of educating young people,” Shaw said.
Shaw said there will be more opportunities throughout the year for parents and kids to be a part of.
OSU-Tulsa says they plan on partnering with TPS more in the future and holding more events for parents and kids.