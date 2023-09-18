TULSA, Okla. — There have been increased sightings of tarantulas across Green Country, and it turns out there's a reason that these spiders have popped up.
It's mating season.
That's according to Oklahoma State University's Extension Specialist and Director of Insect Adventure Andrine Shufran.
FOX23 spoke with Shufran about the increase in tarantula sightings.
Shufran said it is mating season for our native tarantulas, which we just have one species of, because the environment is perfect for the males to get out there and seek females.
They are just moving around to find the females, Shufran explained.
She also explained the males are the only ones above the ground and have short lifespans, while females with lifespans of up to 30 years are underground.
They come out in late August or September, Shufran explained. So, these increased sightings are normal.
She said that any kind of spider anywhere on earth can bite, but that tarantulas have one of the weakest venom and you really have to mess with them to get them to bite you.
Shufran also said the tarantulas in Oklahoma are only 5 or 6 inches, so they are small.
Shufran also said she encourages people to look at spiders differently and for what they do for us rather than their appearance.
She compared spiders to butterflies, which we view as good because of their appearance.
Shufran said spiders protect our crops from being destroyed and although butterflies are cute, they destroy crops along with moths and flies.
She said the tarantulas should be out of our hair soon in about a month or whenever temperatures shift into colder weather.