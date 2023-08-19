STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State University (OSU) said they have finished a $118,000 project aimed at reducing bird-window collisions at the Noble Research Center and the Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Dr. Tim O’Connell, an associate professor in the Department of Natural Resource Ecology and Management, said long term monitoring was done across campus to study the issue, determining the Noble Research Center and the Gallagher-Iba Arena saw the most bird-window collisions.
O’Connell said reflections are part of why windows are so dangerous to birds.
“It creates sort of a mirror effect, and especially if that reflection is reflecting vegetation like trees that are behind you, then birds will just see that as more habitat, more trees, and they'll fly headlong into it and never realize that it's a barrier,” O’Connell said.
He said also birds will sometimes think they can pass through areas that have glass on both sides.
“So, if there’s glass on one side and glass on the other side, you and I know that you can’t just sort of walk through without opening the door, but birds don’t understand that, they see what’s on the other side on the other pane of glass, and they perceive that as a place where they can pass through,” he said.
O’Connell said it’s estimated that one billion birds a year die from window collision in the U.S.
The combat this, the University had Feather Friendly window markers, which are small dots on the windows that let birds know an object is there, installed on the two buildings, according to OSU.
OSU said a previous study at OSU bus shelters with the same markers estimated they reduced bird collisions by 64 percent.
O’Connell said around $40,000 of the $118,000 will go to studying the effectiveness of the markers, allowing them to recruit OSU graduate student Riley Lawson for this purpose.