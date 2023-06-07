TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of grade school students are participating in OSU-Tulsa's "Summer of STEM" day camps.
The students will have access to 11 different camps sponsored by the U.S. Department of Defense that teach students about science, technology, engineering and math using fun, interactive, hands-on learning techniques.
"Right now you're witnessing the kindergartners through second graders doing bottle rockets," said Azariah Lang, a senior engineering intern at OSU-Stillwater. "We're teaching them about all types of engineering today. We've done some building, teaching them about architecture engineering."
Lang said the kids also got to learn about aerospace engineering with their bottle rockets.
For the older students, they did an experiment with petroleum and gas and focused on chemical engineering.
"Basically, it gives them a more in depth, more detailed explanation, of what STEM is and what engineering is, especially with the different age groups," Lang said.
Grayson Campbell, also with the OSU's engineering department, said they are teaching the kids STEM principles, but in a fun way.
"STEM is everywhere. Engineering is everywhere. Engineering is everything," Campbell said. "Even this camera that's recording right now. There's so much that goes into making such a thing."
He said it's very important to teach these subjects from an early age because STEM is in everything. From the cars that drive, the planes that fly and the fridges that keep your food cold.
"So like a lot of kids want to be astronauts or they want to be firemen or policemen," he said. "What we're trying to do out here with the summer camps is we're trying to maybe introduce the idea of engineering or a scientist or a technologist."
Harper is one of the kids learning at the summer camp and she said they got to learn about helicopters and how they work. They even got to build their own.
"It has this plastic propeller, paper clip, some paper and tape and a rubber band and popsicles," Harper said.
Harper said she wants to be a robotics engineer and a Disney animator when she grows up.
The camp runs until July 20. For a full list of camps, click here.