TULSA, Okla. — The incoming class of OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine students spent part of their first day of orientation volunteering across Tulsa.
Megan Campbell, the student government president for the College, said it’s an annual traditional to do community service that day.
FOX23 spoke to Campbell at Eugene Field Elementary School, near W. 23rd St. and Route 66, where Campbell said students were helping teachers set up classrooms and were cleaning and painting the gym.
“Having us here to help them, ease the time it’s going to take to set up their classrooms, allows them to have more time to focus into their lesson planning in order to teach their students properly and adequately for their upcoming year,” Campbell said.
>>>MORE: Green Country students explore health careers with hands-on training
Campbell said community service and community engagement is important as it shows patients they’re part of the community and are there to help.
“One of the principles of osteopathic medicine is community involvement and community service and being really engaged with the community that you then hope to serve,” she said.
“I think this being the first event that our first-year students do, it shows them the intention behind our school and ensuring that we are what we say we are, we are going to be physicians, in the future, who serve their communities, work alongside their communities and then also serve them in a healthcare capacity,” Campbell also said.
Campbell said she’s proud to be a student going into medicine to doctor of osteopathic medicine and she’s excited for this upcoming year with their first-years.