OKLAHOMA CITY — The State Department of Education is responding after multiple public school districts say they were left in the dark about Title I funds less than a month out from the start of the new school year.
 
The State announced Monday afternoon it's receiving historical amounts of federal dollars.
 
After months of disputes between State Supt. Ryan Walters and lawmakers over federal funds, SDE said the historical investment will help low-income students this school year.
According to a news release from Walters' office, Oklahoma is granted more than $224 million of Title I.
 
The statement said:
 
 "This is the largest amount in State history and will allow schools to provide a never-before-seen level of resources to Oklahoma schools. It is another record investment in education followed closely by the funding school districts received in the 2023 legislative
session."
 
Title I funds help with low-income programs like lunches. SDE called out media for its recent reports of reporting missing Title I dollars, but from FOX23's story Friday, school districts like Bixby said the problem wasn't missing dollars.
 
Supt. Rob Miller said the district hasn't been notified of how much they'll receive so they can budget.
 
In documents provided from Walters' office to media and lawmakers, it shows the historic amounts of Title I and other federal grants the state is getting, but doesn't break down how much each district is getting.
 
FOX23 asked Bixby Monday if they received Title I numbers, they said not at that moment.
 
FOX23 also asked Matt Langston with Walters' office if districts have been notified of their amounts. We have not heard back. 

