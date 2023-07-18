PAWHUSKA, Okla. — Osage Nation citizen Jasmine Phetsacksith designed a commemorative Pendleton blanket to celebrate 150 years since the Oklahoma reservation was established.
Pendleton has long been known for its native designs and wool blankets.
Phetsacksith’s design was selected out of more than 50 submissions from Osage artists in April of last year. A seven-person panel looked at design, originality, message and appeal.
“I want my design to speak to the 150th commemoration by representing everything our people have gone through, accomplished, and what we’re striving for,” said Phetsacksith. “Time after time we always seem to lean on one another and I feel like it’s a true testament of how close we are. I chose the heart ribbon work design to follow this meaning and represent our compassion and love for ourselves and the community that surrounds us.”
The Nation’s Sesquicentennial Celebration, which was held in October of last year, commemorated the 150th anniversary of the tribe’s removal from Kansas to its present-day Oklahoma reservation.
The pandemic and supply chain issues delayed the release of the blanket but were officially on sale starting July 14. The Osage Nation ordered 250 of the blankets to sell at the Visitors Center in Pawhuska.
“Having my design chosen feels surreal and exciting,” said Phetsacksith. "I knew I wanted to incorporate ribbonwork into my design because it’s something that I’ve always admired about our Osage people."
Phetsacksith says there is meaning behind each color and design. The center heart design is meant to represent health, growth and prosperity. She says the stripes and crossing diamonds are meant to represent how precious the Osage people are and the love they share for one another.
The blankets are only sold at the center in person and not offered for shipping or holds. For more information reach out to the Visitors Center at (918) 287-0005 or email them at visitorscenter@osagenation-nsn.gov.