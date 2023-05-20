CANNES, France -- Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear was among a sea of actors and movie executives Saturday in Cannes, France as he attended the world premiere of the Oklahoma-based film ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’.
The movie, based on David Grann’s bestselling book of the same name, is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the Osage Nation and a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the "Reign of Terror".
Standing Bear walked the red carpet with the film's actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone and Jesse Plemons and director Martin Scorsese.
Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell and his wife Lisa also attended the film festival.
“Lisa and I are honored to be in Cannes this evening with Principal Chief of the Osage Nation Geoffrey Standing Bear for the world premiere of Oklahoma-made ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’” Pinnell said in a social media post.
Filming took place in large swaths of the Osage Nation, including Pawhuska and Bartlesville.
“Killers of the Flower Moon” will be released in theaters on Oct. 18. After its theater run, it will be streamed globally on Apple TV+.