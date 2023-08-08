OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. -- Osage County Sheriff’s Office launched a new website that they say will keep people safe.
The new website shows mugshots of registered sex offenders and their addresses.
“I think it’s a great thing to have, a great tool. It gives a lot of information, especially if you’ve been a victim,” said Jennifer DuPont, head of offender registration with Osage County Sheriff’s Office.
The website complies with state of Oklahoma mandate.
It lists the date the offender registered and the charges.
Residents like Rachell Auten will have access to the information right at her fingertips.
“It’s very helpful but it’s very scary. I live in a rural area so that’s probably where people go, out of town. You know, I’ve seen a few around me,” Auten said.
She said that she knows victims of sexual abuse and one victim who prosecuted is a family member.
According to Auten, in that court case, a judge sentenced the sex offender to 25 years.
When he gets out of prison, he will have to register.
“At some point, I’ll be looking at the website, wanting to know where he’s at for her own well-being,” Auten said. “Hopefully somebody registers, does what they’re supposed to do. You know where they’re at, you know what you’re working with, and you know how to avoid that as a victim or a family member of a victim."