Osage County Sherriff’s Office K-9 receives bullet and stab protective vest

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Stella, a K-9 with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has received a bullet and stab protective vest, OCSO said on social media.
In late March, OCSO announced that Stella would be receiving the vest and now it’s here.
OCSO said the vest came from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a nonprofit whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs used by law enforcement.
Since Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. was created, OCSO said, they have provided more than 5,000 vests to K-9s across the country at a value of around $6.9 million.
Each vest is valued at $1,800 and is custom fitted and NIJ certified, OCSO said. The vests weight about four to five pounds.
OCSO said Stella’s vest was sponsored by the National Police Association and has “Gifted by NationalPolice.Org” on it.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc accepts donations and a single donation of $985 will sponsor one vest.
